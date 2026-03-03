MSI and Blizzard unveil GeForce RTX World of Warcraft: Midnight Special Edition GPUs

TL;DR: MSI and Blizzard launched limited-edition GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs celebrating World of Warcraft: Midnight, featuring Light and Void designs inspired by Azeroth's lore. These premium cards include MSI's TRI FROZR 4 cooling system with enhanced airflow and custom aesthetics, appealing to gamers and WoW fans seeking high-performance, themed hardware.

Custom GPUs created to celebrate games and iconic franchises are few and far between, which is why it's always a pleasant surprise when one debuts. This week, MSI unveiled a pair of new GeForce RTX 5070 graphics cards, created in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment to celebrate the launch of the MMO's latest expansion, World of Warcraft: Midnight.

The new MSI x World of Warcraft: Midnight GeForce RTX 5070 Light Edition and Void Edition graphics cards.

With two designs, an MSI x World of Warcraft: Midnight GeForce RTX 5070 Light Edition and Void Edition, MSI and Blizzard have drawn on the elven lands of Quel'Thalas and the expansion's story for the physical design. In addition, the shell and cooling appear to be based on MSI's fantastic Gaming Trio models, with transparent panels, lighting, and metallic flourishes.

"The Void Edition embodies the rising Voidstorm, featuring bold, sharp lines and shadow-infused visual elements that reflect the relentless power of darkness," MSI writes in the announcement. With its dark fans and blue and violet colors, it's a striking look that would be well placed in any WoW fan's rig.

The Light Edition is equally impressive, with its white and gold colors embodying the "radiant legacy" of Azeroth, and the "Army of the Light defends against the invasion of the Sunwell." The dual design leans into Warcraft's legacy in the best possible way, as it's a franchise that has always dealt with the conflict between warring factions going all the way back to the Orcs versus Humans era.

In addition, both GPUs are premium variants of the GeForce RTX 5070, featuring MSI's new TRI FROZR 4 cooling, which includes upgraded STORMFORCE fans, a nickel-plated copper baseplate, a custom fin design to maximize airflow, and a vented metal backplate. The new MSI x World of Warcraft: Midnight GeForce RTX 5070 Light Edition and Void Edition graphics cards are available now, albeit in limited quantities.