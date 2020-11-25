All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Canon are insane, up to 25% off

Amazon has started the Black Friday sales madness early with sales on Cannon products. Select items discounted by up to 25%.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Nov 25 2020 7:03 AM CST
Amazon is back at it again with early Black Friday deals, and if you were looking to buy a new camera, you are in luck because Canon products have had their prices slashed by up to 25%.

Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Canon are insane, up to 25% off
This week is heating up with early Black Friday deals, and as you'd expect, Amazon is at the forefront of the sales madness. Now, Amazon has slashed prices for Canon products with discounts of up to 34%. The sale spans a wide range of staple Canon products, and as you can imagine, that primarily entails the company's wide range of lenses and cameras.

In the entirety of this article, you will find the best Canon deals, with the original listing price, discounted price, and amount saved. If you are thinking about getting a new camera, I would advise you to definitely consider the below discounts, but also keep in mind Cyber Monday sales are coming soon, which bring discounts better than these.

Canon Products Deals

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Vlogging Camera Kit with EF-M 15-45mm

Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Canon are insane, up to 25% off 01 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $649.00
  • With Deal: $549.00 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $100.00 (15%)

Canon PowerShot Digital Camera [G7 X Mark II] with Wi-Fi

Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Canon are insane, up to 25% off 02 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $629.00
  • With Deal: $499.00 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $130.00 (21%)

Canon EOS REBEL SL3 Digital SLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm Lens kit

Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Canon are insane, up to 25% off 03 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $749.00
  • With Deal: $599.00 FREE Scheduled Delivery
  • You Save: $150.00 (20%)

Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body, Wi-Fi Enabled

Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Canon are insane, up to 25% off 04 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $1,799.00
  • With Deal: $1,299.00 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
  • You Save: $500.00 (28%)

Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera + RF24-105mm Lens F4-7.1 IS STM Lens Kit

Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Canon are insane, up to 25% off 05 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $1,399.00
  • With Deal: $999.00 FREE Scheduled Delivery
  • You Save: $400.00 (29%)

Canon EOS Rebel T8i EF-S 18-55mm is STM Lens Kit, Black

Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Canon are insane, up to 25% off 06 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $899.99
  • With Deal: $799.00 FREE Scheduled Delivery
  • You Save: $100.99 (11%)

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III Digital 4K Vlogging Camera

Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Canon are insane, up to 25% off 07 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $749.99:
  • With Deal: $649.00:
  • You Save: $100.99 (13%):
Buy at Amazon

Canon PowerShot Digital Camera [G7 X Mark II] (1066C001)

* Prices last scanned on 11/25/2020 at 4:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

