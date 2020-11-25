Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Canon are insane, up to 25% off

Amazon is back at it again with early Black Friday deals, and if you were looking to buy a new camera, you are in luck because Canon products have had their prices slashed by up to 25%.

This week is heating up with early Black Friday deals, and as you'd expect, Amazon is at the forefront of the sales madness. Now, Amazon has slashed prices for Canon products with discounts of up to 34%. The sale spans a wide range of staple Canon products, and as you can imagine, that primarily entails the company's wide range of lenses and cameras.

In the entirety of this article, you will find the best Canon deals, with the original listing price, discounted price, and amount saved. If you are thinking about getting a new camera, I would advise you to definitely consider the below discounts, but also keep in mind Cyber Monday sales are coming soon, which bring discounts better than these.

Canon Products Deals

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Vlogging Camera Kit with EF-M 15-45mm

List Price : $649.00

With Deal : $549.00 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $100.00 (15%)

Canon PowerShot Digital Camera [G7 X Mark II] with Wi-Fi

List Price : $629.00

With Deal : $499.00 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $130.00 (21%)

Canon EOS REBEL SL3 Digital SLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm Lens kit

List Price : $749.00

With Deal : $599.00 FREE Scheduled Delivery

You Save: $150.00 (20%)

Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body, Wi-Fi Enabled

List Price : $1,799.00

With Deal : $1,299.00 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns

You Save: $500.00 (28%)

Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera + RF24-105mm Lens F4-7.1 IS STM Lens Kit

List Price : $1,399.00

With Deal : $999.00 FREE Scheduled Delivery

You Save: $400.00 (29%)

Canon EOS Rebel T8i EF-S 18-55mm is STM Lens Kit, Black

List Price : $899.99

With Deal : $799.00 FREE Scheduled Delivery

You Save: $100.99 (11%)

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III Digital 4K Vlogging Camera