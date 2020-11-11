All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Marvel's Iron Man PSVR bundles to include PS5 camera dongle

Sony announced that the Marvel's Iron Man PSVR bundle would soon come equipped with the camera adaptor for PlayStation 5.

Published Wed, Nov 11 2020 10:44 PM CST
It looks like Sony might not be giving up on PSVR as quickly as we thought. Sony just confirmed that the PS Camera adapter for PlayStation 5 would soon come packaged in the PSVR Marvel's Iron Man VR bundle.

The Marvel's Iron Man PSVR bundles to include PS5 camera dongle 01 | TweakTown.com

Sony's PlayStation 5 drops on November 12, and gamers will be able to enjoy next-gen games as well as their PS4 games, some with enhancements and better loading times. PSVR games are also playable on PS5, but the new PlayStation camera doesn't work with the headset.

Sony's solution is the offer afree adapter to anyone who has a PSVR headset and wants to use it on a new PS5. PS5 PSVR games don't yet exist, and we're not sure that they ever will, but Sony's not abandoning the headset. The company just revealed that the adapter you need would soon come with PSVR kits, which should encourage newcomers to consider a PSVR headset.

Sony didn't specify a release date, but the company said that the adapter would be included in Marvel's Iron Man PSVR bundles before the end of the month and be available in retailers across the US and Canada.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

