XFX kinda accidentally reveals Radeon RX 6800 XL graphics card
XFX teases its new Big Navi graphics cards smashing into the Earth -- and I guess crushing their competition so hard everyone dies.
@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 11 2020 10:27 PM CST
XFX has just teased its new Big Navi-based graphics cards in a big way, with a video teaser posted on Twitter showing them crashing into the Earth in what seems like an ELE, check it out:
But instead of seeing the Radeon RX 6800 XT or Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards from XFX, I can't not see that XFX has branded the card "Radeon RX 6800 XL". It oculd be a mistake, but I don't see how the marketing peeps at XFX could not see this and pump the video out -- the one and only about custom Big Navi cards from XFX.
We do have a triple-fan cooler, a smaller PCB (interesting) and should have it released in the coming weeks. I hope to have my hands-on samples as soon as humanly possible.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, techpowerup.com