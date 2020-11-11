All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

XFX kinda accidentally reveals Radeon RX 6800 XL graphics card

XFX teases its new Big Navi graphics cards smashing into the Earth -- and I guess crushing their competition so hard everyone dies.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 11 2020 10:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

XFX has just teased its new Big Navi-based graphics cards in a big way, with a video teaser posted on Twitter showing them crashing into the Earth in what seems like an ELE, check it out:

But instead of seeing the Radeon RX 6800 XT or Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards from XFX, I can't not see that XFX has branded the card "Radeon RX 6800 XL". It oculd be a mistake, but I don't see how the marketing peeps at XFX could not see this and pump the video out -- the one and only about custom Big Navi cards from XFX.

XFX kinda accidentally reveals Radeon RX 6800 XL graphics card 04 | TweakTown.com

We do have a triple-fan cooler, a smaller PCB (interesting) and should have it released in the coming weeks. I hope to have my hands-on samples as soon as humanly possible.

Buy at Amazon

XFX RX 5700 XT Triple Dissipation 8GB (RX-57XT83LD8)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2020 at 5:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, techpowerup.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.