XFX's new flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana GPU is four slots thick

The new flagship XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana features a brand-new cooler, one that could have been intended for the canceled flagship RDNA 4 GPU.

Quad-slot, triple-fan graphics cards are not unheard of, but they're massive units that push the limits of what you can fit inside a standard PC chassis and still have some room left for airflow. XFX, one of AMD's closest partners for creating Radeon graphics cards, has unveiled its latest flagship, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana - with dimensions (346 x 130 x 66mm) that make it one of the biggest gaming cards on the market.

The quad-slot Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana form XFX, image credit: XFX/JD/Videocardz

Currently available for pre-order in China, with a price that translates to around $1100 USD, the Phoenix Nirvana should make its way to global markets as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is set to be the most powerful ADM gaming GPU for at least another year or so. So, even though the Radeon RX 7900 XTX first launched in December 2022, there's enough room to launch a new flagship variant.

With next-gen RDNA 4 targeting a more mid-range market, the Radeon RX 8800 XT is set to fall behind the Radeon RX 7900 XTX in performance. With its 24GB of VRAM, the 7900 XTX is also a capable AI GPU in addition to being a 4K gaming card.

XFX's Phoenix Nirvana design includes a brand-new cooler from the company with magnetically attached modular fans, which is an interesting choice. There's also a vapor chamber cooling system with ultra-thin fins and a Honeywell PTM 7950 phase-changing thermal pad for improved conductivity. It sounds impressive, and we wouldn't be surprised to find out if the design was created for the canceled flagship RDNA 4 GPU that we aren't getting. And XFX has decided to repurpose it for the 7900 XTX.