AMD Ryzen 5 5600X early review: great OC with 4.85GHz on all 6 cores

AMD has its next-gen Zen 3 processors in the hands of reviewers right now, with some early results on the new mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X that costs just $299 and seems like an overclocking monster.

The new AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor was installed into an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero motherboard, coupled with 16GB of Patriot Viper DDR4-3800 (CL14) memory and a simple air cooler. Out of the box the Ryzen 5 5600X boosts up to 4.6GHz, but with some tweaking it can hit 4.85GHz on all CPU cores.

Once the Ryzen 5 5600X was overclocked, it beats out the Ryzen 7 3700X (8C/16T) in Cinebench R15's multi-threaded benchmark -- and also the Intel Core i7-10700K which is mighty impressive. In Cinebench R20, the resutls are a bit tighter -- the overclocked Ryzen 5 5600X still reigns supreme against the Intel Core i7-10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processors.

