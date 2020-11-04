All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X early review: great OC with 4.85GHz on all 6 cores

AMD's next-gen Zen 3-based mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X is a great overclocker, hitting 4.85GHz on all cores that will cost just $299.

Published Wed, Nov 4 2020 11:13 PM CST
AMD has its next-gen Zen 3 processors in the hands of reviewers right now, with some early results on the new mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X that costs just $299 and seems like an overclocking monster.

The new AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor was installed into an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero motherboard, coupled with 16GB of Patriot Viper DDR4-3800 (CL14) memory and a simple air cooler. Out of the box the Ryzen 5 5600X boosts up to 4.6GHz, but with some tweaking it can hit 4.85GHz on all CPU cores.

Once the Ryzen 5 5600X was overclocked, it beats out the Ryzen 7 3700X (8C/16T) in Cinebench R15's multi-threaded benchmark -- and also the Intel Core i7-10700K which is mighty impressive. In Cinebench R20, the resutls are a bit tighter -- the overclocked Ryzen 5 5600X still reigns supreme against the Intel Core i7-10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processors.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X early review: great OC with 4.85GHz on all 6 cores 03 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 5 5600X early review: great OC with 4.85GHz on all 6 cores 04 | TweakTown.com
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X early review: great OC with 4.85GHz on all 6 cores 05 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 5 5600X early review: great OC with 4.85GHz on all 6 cores 06 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:linustechtips.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

