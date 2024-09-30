ASUS overclocks the Ryzen 9950X to 7.55 GHz on its new ROG Crosshair X870E HERO board

In-house ASUS overclockers SAFEDISK and ELMOR has set a bunch of new world records with the flagship ROG CROSSHAIR X870E HERO and AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU.

With a range of brand-new AMD AM5 motherboards available this week, ASUS has announced that it has set a new overclocking record with its flagship ROG CROSSHAIR X870E HERO motherboard. Paired with the flagship Zen 5 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU, in-house ASUS overclockers SAFEDISK and ELMOR pushed the clock speeds to an impressive 7.55 GHz.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Naturally, this included a liquid nitrogen cooling system that could maintain temperatures as low as -188 degrees Celcius, but it's impressive nonetheless. According to the team behind the achievement, to hit 7.55 GHz, they had to disable Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT), which then allowed all 16 cores of the 9950X to perform without interference.

An official stabilized frequency of 7548.68 MHz was recorded, which means the system was usable and able to complete complex CPU tasks and workloads. As the company's flagship AM5 board, the ROG CROSSHAIR X870E HERO's advanced power delivery and thermal performance also played an important role.

You can check out the validation here. It includes additional information on the system, from the 32GB of DDR5-6200 memory used to the fact that it was running Windows 10 and not Windows 11. Based on the recent issues surrounding AMD's Ryzen 9000 Series performance and software, this is unsurprising.

Hitting this speed also meant that ASUS's team overclockers could then set records in various benchmarking tools, including 7-Zip, Geekbench 3, Cinebench R20, Cinebench R23, and the HWBOT x265 Benchmark 4K. ASUS has uploaded the following video so you can watch the team pushing the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU and ROG CROSSHAIR X870E HERO motherboard to their limit.