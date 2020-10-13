NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
AMD Ryzen 5 5600 could dethrone Intel, costs $220 launches in 2021

AMD's upcoming Zen 3 architecture will power the unannounced Ryzen 5 5600, which should be a 6C/12T chip for just $220 in 2021.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 13 2020 9:21 PM CDT
AMD is really shaking things up in an even bigger way with its new Zen 3 architecture and upcoming Ryzen 5000 series processors, but a new rumored $220 chip could do some truly huge damage to Intel.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 could dethrone Intel, costs 0 launches in 2021 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

It's rumored that AMD will launch a new Ryzen 5 5600 -- a non-X version of the confirmed Ryzen 5 5600X processor. The Ryzen 5 5600 is a 6-core, 12-thread processor so we should expect the Ryzen 5 5600 to be a 6C/12T chip, too. We should see a cheap price of just $220 -- which should bring the pain to Intel's Core i7-10700 processor at close to just half the price.

If you were to mix the Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 5 5600X with a cheap 500 series chipset motherboard and some fast DDR4 RAM, you're going to have a damn potent killer gaming system. Mix that in with the upcoming RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card (or GeForce RTX 30 series card) you would have a kick ass rig for 2021 gaming and beyond.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 could dethrone Intel, costs $220 launches in 2021 01 | TweakTown.com

Full specs thanks to VideoCardz.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

