AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X: 16-core/32-thread at nearly 5GHz for $799

AMD's new Zen 3 architecture packs 19% IPC uplift, led by the new king: Ryzen 9 5950XT with 16C/32T at up to 4.9GHz for $799.

Published Fri, Oct 9 2020 2:07 AM CDT
AMD has unveiled its new Zen 3 architecture and with it the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, led by the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor. It is a powerhouse processor, the shining flagship of the Zen 3 chips.

We have a monster 16-core/32-thread at up to 4.9GHz, with performance that is between 5-27% faster than the current Zen 2-powered flagship Ryzen 9 3900XT processor in content creation situations. In gaming, the new Ryzen 9 5950XT is up to 29% better in gaming -- where gamers are going to dive right onto it once it launches.

Another big selling point is that the Ryzen 9 5950XT is just $799, and will be available November 5 -- something that I'm sure AMD fans will remember, remember, the 5th of November as the day AMD unleases the Ryzen 9 5950X. A serious chip that will dethrone Intel in a big way for the rest of the year, and into 2021.

AMD is only using a handful of games here -- I don't like to even talk about Ashes of the Singularity, so I'll tackle the improvements in Far Cry New Dawn and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which are up by a huge 29% over the Ryzen 9 3950X.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X versus Intel's current-gen flagship Core i9-10900K is impressive, where it now matches the 10900K in Far Cry New Dawn and the 5950X is now 5% faster than the 10900K. Great to see, AMD!

  • AMD Zen3 officially has a 19% IPC uplift compared
  • Advanced Load/Store Performance and Flexibility
  • 2X Direct Access L3 Cache Per Core
  • Unified 8-core Complex (CCX)
  • Wider Issue in Float and Int Engines
  • "Zero Bubble" Branch Prediction
Related Tags

