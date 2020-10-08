AMD Ryzen 9 5900X annihilates Intel Core i9-10900K in 1080p gaming

AMD has made its next-gen Zen 3 architecture official, unveiling its new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs (skipping over the desktop Ryzen 4000 nomenclature).

The new second-best Ryzen 5000 series CPU is the Ryzen 9 5900X processor, a new 12-core/24-thread chip with a base CPU clock of 3.7GHz and boost of up to 4.8GHz. AMD is pricing the new Ryzen 9 5900X at $549, $50 more than the Ryzen 9 3900XT but crushing it in performance.

But where the majority of the performance is coming from is in the huge IPC uplift with the tweaked Zen 3 architecture, which delivers some truly magic 1080p gaming performance. It delivers a solid uplift of performance over Intel's flagship Core i9-10900K, so if you were waiting for Zen 3 to drop and didn't get Intel's new 10th Gen Core CPU then the Ryzen 9 5900X is a beast for $549.

AMD has 70MB of total cache on the Ryzen 9 5900X with a TDP of 105W.

Speaking of IPC improvements on Zen 3, the Ryzen 9 5900X is a single-threaded Hercules, being the first processor to breach 600 points in single-threaded performance in Cinebench. This is up even against the Intel Core i9-10900K once again destroying it.

AMD has just caught up, glanced at in slow-mo, and speed off away from Intel with Zen 3.

Even in higher-end flagship AAA games and popular esports games, the new Ryzen 9 5900X easily beast the Core i9-10900K. It's an impressive feat, and a good spread of games that AMD is showing off here. I just need to get my hands-on a few of these processors now!

AMD has some great performance-per-dollar metrics against the Core i9-10900K processor.