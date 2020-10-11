Say hello to the Cyberpunk 2077-infused Razer Viper Ultimate mouse

Razer has just unveiled its latest gaming mouse, with the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming mouse, check it out:

The new mouse was unveiled during Razer's own RazerCon event, unveiling a bunch of new products that included this kick ass new Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming mouse. We are told to expect around 70 hours of battery life between charges on the new mouse, with a 20,000 DPI sensor and maximum of 650 IPS (inches per second) and maximum acceleration of up to 50G.

You will of course have some slick RGB lighting through Chroma RGB, which can be tweaked through software -- while the mouse launches sometime in November 2020 for $160.

