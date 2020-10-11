NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Say hello to the Cyberpunk 2077-infused Razer Viper Ultimate mouse

Razer unveils its new Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming mouse, perfect for your adventures in Night City.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 11 2020 8:24 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Razer has just unveiled its latest gaming mouse, with the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming mouse, check it out:

The new mouse was unveiled during Razer's own RazerCon event, unveiling a bunch of new products that included this kick ass new Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming mouse. We are told to expect around 70 hours of battery life between charges on the new mouse, with a 20,000 DPI sensor and maximum of 650 IPS (inches per second) and maximum acceleration of up to 50G.

You will of course have some slick RGB lighting through Chroma RGB, which can be tweaked through software -- while the mouse launches sometime in November 2020 for $160.

Say hello to the Cyberpunk 2077-infused Razer Viper Ultimate mouse 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Say hello to the Cyberpunk 2077-infused Razer Viper Ultimate mouse 03 | TweakTown.com
Say hello to the Cyberpunk 2077-infused Razer Viper Ultimate mouse 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077: The Complete Official Guide-Collector's Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$35.99
$35.99$35.99$35.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/11/2020 at 8:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.