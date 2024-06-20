Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed announced, 55 grams, and the iconic shape gets a few tweaks

The DeathAdder is one of those iconic mouse shapes that you instantly feel at home, and Razer's new DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed is the lightest one yet.

Razer's DeathAdder is one of those iconic mouse shapes that you instantly feel at home with. Over the years, it has evolved into a high-end ultra-lightweight esports gaming mouse with the award-winning Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. Today, Razer has announced the latest addition to the DeathAdder family, the new DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed, which features a design inspired by the V3 Pro.

Like the V3 Pro, the HyperSpeed is described as an "ergonomic wireless esports mouse," which is backed up by its lightweight 55-gram build. It's actually 12% lighter than the DeathAdder V3 Pro and features a change to the iconic DeathAdder shape made in collaboration with professional esports players.

Like the Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless we recently reviewed, the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed sports a smooth finish rather than a matte one. It is powered by Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 and Razer's Focus X 26K Optical Sensor and even supports 8K polling - though you'll need the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (sold separately) for that.

Battery life sounds great, too, with Razer confirming around 100 hours of use with rapid charge over USB-C. Crucially, this is more affordable than the DeathAdder V3 Pro - with the new DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed launching at a $99.99 USD/$179.95 AUD price point.

Here's a look at the specs.

  • Product Name: Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed Ultra-lightweight Wireless Ergonomic Esports Mouse
  • Interface: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Wired
  • Sensor: Focus X 26K Optical Sensor
  • Switches: Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3
  • DPI/CPI: 26000
  • Polling Rate: Up to 8,000Hz Razer HyperPolling 8K Hz Technology
  • Tracking/Acceleration: 500 IPS/40G
  • Buttons: 8 (programmable)
  • Lighting: None
  • Weight: 55 grams (excluding cable and dongle)
  • Battery Life: Up to 100 hours at 1000 Hz, Up to 20 hours at 8000 Hz
  • In the Box: Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed, Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, USB Dongle Adapter, USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, Important Product Information Guide
