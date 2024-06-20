Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed announced, 55 grams, and the iconic shape gets a few tweaks

Razer's DeathAdder is one of those iconic mouse shapes that you instantly feel at home with. Over the years, it has evolved into a high-end ultra-lightweight esports gaming mouse with the award-winning Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. Today, Razer has announced the latest addition to the DeathAdder family, the new DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed, which features a design inspired by the V3 Pro.
Like the V3 Pro, the HyperSpeed is described as an "ergonomic wireless esports mouse," which is backed up by its lightweight 55-gram build. It's actually 12% lighter than the DeathAdder V3 Pro and features a change to the iconic DeathAdder shape made in collaboration with professional esports players.
Like the Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless we recently reviewed, the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed sports a smooth finish rather than a matte one. It is powered by Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 and Razer's Focus X 26K Optical Sensor and even supports 8K polling - though you'll need the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (sold separately) for that.
Battery life sounds great, too, with Razer confirming around 100 hours of use with rapid charge over USB-C. Crucially, this is more affordable than the DeathAdder V3 Pro - with the new DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed launching at a $99.99 USD/$179.95 AUD price point.
Here's a look at the specs.
- Product Name: Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed Ultra-lightweight Wireless Ergonomic Esports Mouse
- Interface: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Wired
- Sensor: Focus X 26K Optical Sensor
- Switches: Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3
- DPI/CPI: 26000
- Polling Rate: Up to 8,000Hz Razer HyperPolling 8K Hz Technology
- Tracking/Acceleration: 500 IPS/40G
- Buttons: 8 (programmable)
- Lighting: None
- Weight: 55 grams (excluding cable and dongle)
- Battery Life: Up to 100 hours at 1000 Hz, Up to 20 hours at 8000 Hz
- In the Box: Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed, Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, USB Dongle Adapter, USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, Important Product Information Guide