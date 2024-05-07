Razer has introduced a new Adjustable Head Strap System for the Meta Quest 3

Razer's latest accessories for gamers is for Meta Quest 3 owners, with the new Razer Facial Interface and Razer Adjustable Head Strap System.

Razer's latest peripheral for gamers isn't a keyboard, mouse, or headset but an accessory for the Meta Quest 3 virtual reality and mixed reality headset. The Razer Facial Interface and Razer Adjustable Head Strap System for Meta Quest 3 are designed for comfort and VR gaming, looking to elevate the Meta Quest 3 immersion compared to the out-of-the-box experience.

The Razer Facial Interface for Meta Quest 3, image credit: Razer.

The Facial Interface component has been designed to improve the weight distribution of the Meta Quest 3 headset while reducing the pressure points for longer gaming sessions. It has also been designed to work with the Meta Quest 3 charging dock, so there are no compatibility issues.

With hypoallergenic materials for the Facial Interface and high-performance nylon in the Adjustable Head Strap System, the design builds on the Australian Good Design Award accessories Razer has created for previous Meta Quest models.

The Razer Adjustable Head Strap System for Meta Quest 3, image credit: Razer.

The two components, the Razer Facial Interface and Adjustable Head Strap System for Meta Quest 3, are available now in the US, Canada, and Europe for $69.99 USD each or in a bundle for $139.98 USD.

To keep costs down, the baseline Meta Quest 3 features a basic facial interface and head strap, with Meta itself and other companies offering more premium accessories to improve comfort and fit.

The impressive mixed-reality tech, lenses, and other hardware make up the bulk of the cost. So, if you're a heavy Meta Qeust 3 user, it's worth investing in accessories like the Razer Facial Interface and Razer Adjustable Head Strap System. The Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 are the most popular headsets for VR gaming.