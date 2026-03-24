Razer expands its esports gear with the Viper V4 Pro wireless gaming mouse and Gigantus V2 Pro mouse mat

The Razer Viper V4 Pro wireless gaming mouse is here and it brings some notable improvements to performance, latency, and efficiency.

TL;DR: Razer introduces the Viper V4 Pro wireless gaming mouse with HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 for ultra-low latency and up to 180 hours battery life, featuring a 50,000 DPI Focus Pro 50K Optical Sensor and durable Optical Switches. The Gigantus V2 Pro mouse mats offer tailored surfaces for varied playstyles and enhanced control.

Razer is expanding its esports lineup with the launch of the new Razer Viper V4 Pro ($159.99 USD) wireless gaming mouse and Razer Gigantus V2 Pro ($49.99 USD) mouse mat. The Razer Viper V4 Pro is the latest evolution of the brand's premier competitive gaming mouse, and the direct result of several years of collaborating with esports professionals like Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok and Nikola "NiKo" Kovac, where "milliseconds decide rounds and series."

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So then, what's new and what's been updated from the Razer Viper V3 Pro? Well, it sees the arrival of the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2, which delivers true 8,000 Hz (8K) polling. This new wireless interface debuted with the award-winning Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, with Razer noting that it delivers ultra-low latency of 0.204ms for clicks and 0.36ms for motion, making it 2.5 times faster.

In addition, the Razer Viper V4 Pro is built for efficiency, delivering up to 180 hours of wireless performance in the default 1,000 Hz polling-rate mode. It also sports the new and impressive Razer Focus Pro 50K Optical Sensor Gen-3 with a sensitivity rating of 50,000 DPI, 930 IPS tracking, and 90G acceleration. As far as specs for competitive mice go, it's right up there.

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The sensor also supports dynamic sensitivity, 1-DPI step adjustments, and smart tracking. Pair this with Razer's Optical Scroll Wheel and Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4, which are rated for 100 million clicks, and the Razer Viper V4 Pro is designed to power your competitive gaming for years to come. Plus, it weighs only 49 grams in Black and 50 grams in White.

Alongside the Razer Viper V4 Pro, the brand is also launching its new Razer Gigantus V2 Pro line of mouse mats, custom-tuned with "specialized thread and weave patterns" for optical sensors, featuring GlideCore Foam for cushion and "stopping power." And with that, there are five models available, each designed to suit different playstyles and levels of friction: Max Control, Control, Balance, Speed, and Max Speed.

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"In Esports, matches swing on margins as thin as a few milliseconds. At that level, players can't afford guesswork. They rely on what's proven to win, which is why Razer has become the top choice of pro players," said Jeffrey Chau, Global Esports Director at Razer. "The Viper V4 Pro is engineered to deliver faster, more consistent inputs where it matters most: live competition. Combined with the Gigantus V2 Pro's specialized surfaces, this is a loadout built not just to keep up with the fastest plays in the game, but to outpace them."

We've been going hands-on with the Razer Viper V4 Pro and Razer Gigantus V2 Pro mouse mats in recent days, so stay tuned for our full review.