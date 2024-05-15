Razer introduces a bunch of stylish White Editions for its popular PC gaming peripherals

Razer Cobra Pro, Razer Basilisk V3, Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro, Razer Huntsman V3 Pro, and Razer Seiren V3 Chroma are now available in White.

In 2024, putting together a gaming rig with the attached gear (keyboard, mouse, headset, etc.) usually means choosing a bunch of black or white-colored hardware, with both options often including a hefty dose of RGB lighting. White-colored PC hardware and peripherals are minimal, sleek, modern-looking, and growing in popularity.

It's not unusual for hardware makers to release both 'light' and 'dark' versions of hardware to cater to the tastes of different gamers. With that, Razer has introduced White Editions for some of its high-end gear: Razer Cobra Pro, Razer Basilisk V3, Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro, Razer Huntsman V3 Pro, and Razer Seiren V3 Chroma.

The list covers Razer mice, keyboards, and the latest USB microphone. Hit the jump for the entire product breakdown. All gear is now available via Razer.com and retailers like Best Buy.

Hardware, feature, and specs-wise, these are all similar to the current black versions.

Razer Cobra Pro White Edition ($129.99 USD)

A symmetrical wireless gaming mouse featuring 10 customizable controls, 11 Razer Chroma RGB zones with underglow, offering up to 100 hours of immersive gameplay.

Razer Basilisk V3 White Edition ($69.99 USD)

An ergonomic immersive gaming mouse featuring 13 customizable controls including the Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel. Also packed with 11 Razer Chroma RGB zones with underglow. Exclusive to Best Buy in the USA only.

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro White Edition ($229.99 USD)

A feature-rich battlestation gaming keyboard featuring the Razer Command Dial, 8 dedicated macro keys, Razer Green Mechanical Switches Gen-3 for peak gaming performance with satisfying clicks, and 3-side Chroma RGB underglow, providing a visually stunning immersive experience. Exclusive to Best Buy in the USA, and Razer.com worldwide.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL White Edition ($229.99 USD)

A compact gaming keyboard co-developed with esports professionals, equipped with the Razer Analog Optical Switch Gen-2 for fully adjustable actuation from 0.1 - 4.0mm, and Rapid Trigger Mode for swift keystrokes enabling the most responsive in-game movements, complemented by onboard adjustments with LED array indicators. Exclusive to Best Buy and Razer.com in the USA, and at select retailers, Razer.com, and RazerStores worldwide.

Razer Seiren V3 Chroma White Edition ($139.99 USD)

