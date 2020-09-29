NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X benchmark leak: faster than Core i9-10900K

AMD's purported new Zen 3-based Ryzen 7 5800X could smash Intel's new Core i9-10900K processor, should be unveiled on October 8.

Published Tue, Sep 29 2020 11:32 PM CDT
AMD is about to come out stomping on Intel again later this year, with a new event planned for October 8 where the company will detail its new Zen 3 architecture. One of those chips should be the new Ryzen 7 5800X processor -- another, is the recently-teased Ryzen 9 5900X -- a 12C/24T @ 5GHz CPU.

A new sighting of the Ryzen 7 5800X processor has turned up inside of an Ashes of the Singularity benchmark, but like with any rumor (and especially one using AotS) I would be preparing that salt shaker -- but we should expect the Ryzen 7 3800X chip to be an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with some serious horsepower.

We should see the new Ryzen 7 5800X replacing the Ryzen 7 3800X as a new 8C/16T powerhouse on the Zen 3 architecture that should keep up with the Core i7-10700K -- and most likely be compared against that chip, but it seems it could actually beat the higher-end Core i9-10900K.

Previous leaks on the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs have clocks of up to 5GHz, so if we consider the Ryzen 7 5800X is clocked at somewhere close to 5GHz then the leaked Ashes of the Singularity benchmark showing the Ryzen 7 5800X processor beating the Core i9-10900K by 16% is a decent beat down.

We will know more on October 8, and we will bring you the very latest as we do here at TweakTown until then -- on the day, and after. Exciting times!!

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

