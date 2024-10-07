Has Black Friday come early? AMD Ryzen 5800X CPU spotted at $128 (or lower for Prime members)

Amazon's offering it for $121 to Prime members, and this 8-core CPU is a steal at this kind of price to cater for your all-round computing and gaming needs.

Is it November already? No, but it feels like AMD is hitting sales season early this year, with some great deals on its RX 7000 graphics cards having popped up at the start of October, and now this - an absolute steal on the Ryzen 7 5800X that could have us fooled that Black Friday is here already.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is still an excellent processor even though it's two generations back now (Image Credit: AMD)

Even today, while technically two generations old - though some will doubtless contest the level of progress made with the 9800X anyway (certainly for gaming) - the Ryzen 5800X remains a great AMD processor.

Recall that at launch, the Ryzen 5800X was sold for $449, and now at Newegg in the US, it's all the way down to $128. On Amazon, it's even cheaper at just $121, but the catch is you must be a Prime member in that case.

Of course, as the CPU is getting on a bit, we've seen it at pretty low prices already, but as Tom's Hardware - which spotted the Newegg deal - points out, the previous cheapest price tag the 5800X has been furnished with is $166. (We haven't seen the chip any lower than this, certainly).

So now, it's a quarter less than that previous low, a great deal in anyone's books. It's actually only $3 more than the 5600X at Newegg (which is also discounted currently, but not quite to the same extent), and so it'd be pretty foolish not to go for the 5800X (and that's putting it mildly).

Do note that at Newegg, the processor is actually listed at $209, and you need to apply a discount code (FTT354) at checkout to get $81 off, and reduce the asking price to the mentioned level. With the Amazon deal, don't forget you need to be a Prime subscriber.

The Ryzen 5800X offers up 8-cores (Zen 3) with 16-threads and base clock of 3.8GHz, and a boost clock of 4.7GHz (with a 105W TDP).

If you're an AMD fan also hunting a GPU, as mentioned, there have been some good deals on Team Red's graphics cards too, in terms of RDNA 3 mid-range to higher-end models.

Of course, you may want to wait to see what RDNA 4 has in store next year before pulling the trigger, and hopefully we will see AMD's next-gen graphics cards turn up in Q1, with any luck earlier, rather than later, in the quarter. Supposedly Team Red is having to wait to clear RDNA 3 surplus stock, hence the discounts coming through.

