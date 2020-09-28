AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: 12C/24T CPU on Zen 3 at up to 5GHz with 150W TDP

AMD is about to unveil its next-gen Zen 3 architecture on October 8, but before then we have some juicy leaks to go over regarding the Ryzen 9 5900X processor.

AMD's new purported Ryzen 9 5900X will be the new flagship 'Vermeer' desktop CPU in the new Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 range of CPUs. The new Ryzen 9 5900X will reportedly pack 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 5GHz with an IPC improvement of up to 20%.

We should see boost clocks reaching 5GHz from AMD this time around, where we saw them get close with 4.7GHz on the Ryzen 9 3900XT and 4.6GHz on the Ryzen 9 3900X. We are being told to expect a higher TDP, with up to 150W on the Ryzen 9 5900X -- up from the 105W on the Ryzen 9 3900X.

AMD will fully unveil its next-gen Zen 3 architecture on October 8.