AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: 12C/24T CPU on Zen 3 at up to 5GHz with 150W TDP

AMD's next-gen 'Vermeer' desktop CPU flagship: Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5900X packs 12 cores, 24 threads at up to 5GHz with 150W TDP.

Published Mon, Sep 28 2020 7:30 PM CDT
AMD is about to unveil its next-gen Zen 3 architecture on October 8, but before then we have some juicy leaks to go over regarding the Ryzen 9 5900X processor.

AMD's new purported Ryzen 9 5900X will be the new flagship 'Vermeer' desktop CPU in the new Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 range of CPUs. The new Ryzen 9 5900X will reportedly pack 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 5GHz with an IPC improvement of up to 20%.

We should see boost clocks reaching 5GHz from AMD this time around, where we saw them get close with 4.7GHz on the Ryzen 9 3900XT and 4.6GHz on the Ryzen 9 3900X. We are being told to expect a higher TDP, with up to 150W on the Ryzen 9 5900X -- up from the 105W on the Ryzen 9 3900X.

AMD will fully unveil its next-gen Zen 3 architecture on October 8.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

