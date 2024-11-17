AMD dominates desktop CPU sales, Top 10 on Amazon are all Ryzen

AMD Ryzen CPUs are taking over the desktop market, as seen in Amazon's current best seller list and AMD's shipment data showing impressive growth.

According to the statistics, Intel still has the majority of the market share regarding desktop CPUs of the x86 variety. However, AMD is catching up to Intel - and fast. According to the company's reporting, its share of the desktop CPU market has increased by a whopping 9.6% in the last year - led by its Ryzen processors.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the current CPU best seller on Amazon.

Take a look at Amazon's Top 10 Best Sellers in Computer CPU Processors list. The entire list consists of AMD Ryzen CPUs, with the first Intel CPU appearing at number 13 with the mainstream Intel Core i5-13600KF. What makes this even more impressive is that the brand-new AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is in the number one spot, followed by its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

This makes Intel's comments yesterday about not needing to release a desktop CPU with PC gaming-friendly 3D V-Cache all the more confusing. A company spokesperson sat down with popular YouTube creators and stated that the gaming CPU market is small, so there's no need for Intel to release a 9800X3D equivalent.

Although there are very few Zen 5 chips on this list, it clearly shows that AMD Ryzen is becoming the desktop CPU of choice for many. According to AMD's report based on Mercury data, the company's overall desktop CPU market share grew to 28.7% in 2024 Q3, up from 19.2% in 2023 Q3.

And with the top two chips being the current gaming champs, PC gaming is driving desktop hardware sales. Here's a look at the Top 10 CPUs according to Amazon as of November 18, 2024.