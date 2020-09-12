NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 3070 will be available on October 15

NVIDIA has just delayed the review embargo for its upcoming Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition -- from September 14, to September 16 -- you can read more on that here.

But inside of that news was something a little smaller, but equally as important: NVIDIA will be launching its GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card on October 15. NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 3070 would launch "in October" when it revealed the GeForce RTX 30 series cards, but now hve an exact date: October 16.

AMD has its Big Navi / RDNA 2 / Radeon RX 6000 series reveal event on October 28, but NVIDIA will get in first with its new GeForce RTX 3070 on October 16.