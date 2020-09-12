NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA delays GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition reviews to Sept 16

NVIDIA pushes GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition review NDA by 48 hours, from September 14 to September 16 -- over sample shipments.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Sep 12 2020 10:41 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has delayed the review NDA of its upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition by 48 hours, from September 14 to September 16.

NVIDIA delays GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition reviews to Sept 16 527 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The news gives reviewers (like myself) another two days of testing, with NVIDIA explaining that they've had issues with shipping samples of the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only that, but NVIDIA also announced that they will be making their GeForce RTX 3070 (which will deliver GeForce RTX 2080 Ti levels of performance) starting on October 15 -- which will spoil AMD's big party with the Big Navi / RDNA 2 / Radeon RX 6000 series reveal event.

NVIDIA delays GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition reviews to Sept 16 515 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.00
$2499.00$2499.00$2499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/12/2020 at 10:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.