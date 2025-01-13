All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 review embargoes: RTX 5090 on January 24, RTX 5080 on January 30

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series embargoes: January 24 for GeForce RTX 5090, January 30 for GeForce RTX 5080. RTX 5090 is now reviewed FIRST. Let's go!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 embargoes: RTX 5090 on January 24, RTX 5080 on January 30
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPU embargo dates have been leaked. The RTX 5090 embargo lifts on January 24, while the RTX 5080 embargo lifts on January 30. The RTX 5090D, intended for China, also launches on January 24. The RTX 5080 release was delayed from January 21 to January 30.

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPU embargo dates have been leaked, with the RTX 5090 embargo lifting on January 24, and the RTX 5080 embargo lifts on January 30.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 review embargoes: RTX 5090 on January 24, RTX 5080 on January 30 44
2

In a new post by VideoCardz, we're learning that "things went wrong" with the original release date for the GeForce RTX 5080 which was expected on January 21, "forcing board partners to work overtime to prepare for the upcoming launch". VideoCardz reports that NVIDIA was "persuaded by these AIBs to move the embargo date to January 30".

In previous leaks, it was expected that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 16GB graphics card would be launching first, while the new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 32GB would be launching after. It appears that things have changed, and now the RTX 5090 reviews go live on January 24, and the RTX 5080 reviews go live on January 30.

Another thing to note is that the China-bound GeForce RTX 5090D is expected to be launched on January 24 alongside the RTX 5090. The new January 24 embargo date includes NVIDIA's new in-house GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition -- which OC legend Der8auer recently reverse-engineered, and was blown away by NVIDIA's work -- custom models of the RTX 5090, and the RTX 5090D -- while the RTX 5080 Founders Edition and custom RTX 5080s will enjoy its new January 30 embargo.

As for when you'll be able to pick up the new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 graphics cards, that'll be on January 30... the day that the RTX 5080 review embargo lifts, is the day millions of PCs across the world get some huge Blackwell GPU upgrades, and we can't wait!

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards.

