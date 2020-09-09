AMD to reveal next-gen Big Navi RDNA 2 graphics cards on October 28

AMD will be revealing its next-gen RDNA 2 graphics architecture, and the new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28.

AMD has just announced it will be revealing its next-gen RDNA 2 graphics architecture on October 28, in a new tweet that you can check out below:

AMD teases a that RDNA 2 is a "breakthrough gaming architecture" designed for both "PCs and consoles" and that "a new journey begins October 28". I guess we'll be introduced to Big Navi, which should be the new Radeon RX 6700 XT if AMD keeps the same nomenclature.

The new card will be the competitor to NVIDIA's about-to-be-released monster GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, but recent rumors have suggested Big Navi will bring with it 16GB of VRAM -- up from the 10GB offered on the RTX 3080.

October 28 for Big Navi! Mark your calendars, and check your ticket at the station to get onto the RDNA 2 hype train, people.

