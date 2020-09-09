NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AMD to reveal next-gen Big Navi RDNA 2 graphics cards on October 28

AMD will be revealing its next-gen RDNA 2 graphics architecture, and the new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 11:24 AM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Sep 9 2020 12:05 PM CDT
AMD has just announced it will be revealing its next-gen RDNA 2 graphics architecture on October 28, in a new tweet that you can check out below:

AMD teases a that RDNA 2 is a "breakthrough gaming architecture" designed for both "PCs and consoles" and that "a new journey begins October 28". I guess we'll be introduced to Big Navi, which should be the new Radeon RX 6700 XT if AMD keeps the same nomenclature.

The new card will be the competitor to NVIDIA's about-to-be-released monster GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, but recent rumors have suggested Big Navi will bring with it 16GB of VRAM -- up from the 10GB offered on the RTX 3080.

AMD to reveal next-gen Big Navi RDNA 2 graphics cards on October 28 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

October 28 for Big Navi! Mark your calendars, and check your ticket at the station to get onto the RDNA 2 hype train, people.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

