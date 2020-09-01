Cyberpunk 2077 with RTX On teased on new GeForce RTX 30 series cards

NVIDIA showed off two of the biggest releases of 2020 with its beautiful RTX graphics enabled, with Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War teased with RTX -- and now Cyberpunk 2077, both of them on the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

CD PROJEKT RED's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will be offering up RTX-enabled ray tracing-enhanced lighting, shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion, and more. It looks absolutely gorgeous when running, but I need to know what hardware can run it at 4K 120FPS with all of the RTX features enabled.

Cyberpunk 2077 with max RTX graphics will surely be the new Crysis, so I wonder if it'll crush that ferocious GeForce RTX 3090 that NVIDIA is pricing at $1499, packing an insane 24GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory. I'm sure we'll see 1440p or 4K 60FPS with the new flagship GeForce RTX 3080, which has 10GB of GDDR6X memory and a price of $699 -- it offers double the performance over the RTX 2080 -- all for $500 less than the RTX 2080 Ti, which it now easily beats.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19.