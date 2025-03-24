All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Microsoft's DirectX Raytracing 1.2 update brings 2.3X performance improvement to path tracing

At GDC 2025 Microsoft announced DirectX Raytracing (DXR) 1.2, which will bring massive 2X and 2.3X improvements to ray-tracing performance.

TL;DR: At GDC 2025, Microsoft announced DirectX Raytracing (DXR) 1.2, promising significant performance boosts in ray-traced games through technologies like opacity micromaps and shader execution reordering. These advancements, supported by major tech companies, aim to enhance graphics on PCs and future consoles, with developer access starting next month.

At the DirectX State of the Union at GDC 2025 last week, Microsoft announced DirectX Raytracing (DXR) 1.2 alongside a suite of new technologies that will usher in the "next evolution in graphics." Partnering with AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm. DirectX Raytracing (DXR) 1.2 is set to bring a "game-changing" boost to performance in games with ray-tracing enabled.

Cyberpunk's 'RT Overdrive' mode was the first to bring full Path Tracing to a AAA game, and it still looks incredible.
2

Cyberpunk's 'RT Overdrive' mode was the first to bring full Path Tracing to a AAA game, and it still looks incredible.

This is excellent news as ray-tracing is one of the most cutting-edge and demanding forms of lighting and effects in games. According to Microsoft, the massive performance boost will arrive thanks to two technologies: opacity microamps (OMM) and shader execution reordering (SER).

Opacity micromaps (OMM) are set to improve performance in path-traced games by up to 2.3X thanks to enhanced efficiency and reduced "shader invocations" without compromising visual fidelity. Path tracing is the endgame for ray-tracing as it replaced all lighting, shadows, global illumination, reflections, and more with realistic ray-tracing. As seen in the recent Half-Life 2 RTX demo, Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it's a game-changer for image fidelity.

Shader execution reordering (SER), which is supported by NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace and Blackwell architecture, will also deliver up to 2X faster ray-tracing performance in some scenarios as it intelligently groups "shader execution to enhance GPU efficiency, reduce divergence, and boost frame rates." Together with cooperative vectors, neural rendering, and AI tools like DLSS 4 and FSR 4, these technologies will "pave the way for more path-traced games in the future."

And not just for PC rigs with GeForce RTX, Radeon RX, or Arc graphics hardware. These technologies (alongside hardware improvements) will probably become a key component of the next-gen Xbox gaming console due for release in 2027 and the upcoming PlayStation 6.

Game developers will be able to get their hands on DirectX Raytracing (DXR) 1.2 next month, with NVIDIA noting that driver support for GeForce RTX GPUs will be there on day one.

NEWS SOURCE:devblogs.microsoft.com

