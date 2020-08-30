TSMC continues to dominate: over half the industry's EUV machines

TSMC continues forging ahead to be the dominant leader in the industry, where Taiwan Semicondctor Manufacturing Company is so ahead of the competition it might take them to 2030, if ever, to catch up.

Well, it's not just there -- but the company teased its recent 3nm node with 3x the silicon density over 7nm, with 51% less power, and it is up to 32% faster than TSMC's current 7nm node. TSMC hosted its Technology Symposium last week, where all of these announcements flew out.

TSMC also teased what it has coming in 2023, where the industry leader will have 12-stack next-gen HBM on next-gen GPUs coming out of its fabs. How can it get better? Well, with all of this chip production for companies like AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Intel, Apple, Huawei and many others -- it must be using most of the latest equipment to make next-gen chips, right?

Totally right.

Dr. Ian Cutress over at AnandTech has revealed that TSMC accounts for around 50% of the entire industry's EUV equipment -- EUV being Extreme Ultraviolet. On top of that, TSMC dominates with 60% of the industry's entire EUV wafer production.

ASML must be rubbing its hands together with glee, as they're the only company making and selling EUV lithography equipment. Cutress tweeted that if TSMC has around 50% of all of ASML's EUV machines -- with 71 shipped so far, TSMC has around 35 of those EUV machines.

I'm sure we won't see the Chinese equivalent of TSMC -- HSMC, hitting any of those numbers in the near future.