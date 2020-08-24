NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

TSMC on 3nm : 3x silicon density over 7nm, 51% less power, 32% faster

TSMC begins detailing its next-gen 3nm node, mass production in 2H 2022 -- with 3.06x increase in silicon density over 7nm.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 24 2020 11:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are beginning to hear more about TSMC's next-gen 3nm process technology, with the company detailing it during its annual Technology Symposium.

TSMC on 3nm : 3x silicon density over 7nm, 51% less power, 32% faster 11 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

TSMC, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, has detailed its new 3nm (N3) process node. The company said it would go into risk production in 2021, and then into mass production in the second half of 2022. In between now and then, it will have 5nm (N5) which it also provided some details on.

The new 5nm node will be followed up by the 5nm+ (N5P) -- and somewhere in the middle of that we have the 4nm (N4) node -- both N5P and N4 will be enhanced versions of N5 -- which is already in high volume manufacturing.

5nm has 15% more performance than 7nm, all at the same power draw -- or TSMC customers (like AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, etc) can choose a 30% power reduction at the same performance. Not only that, but 5nm will pave the way for a large 1.8x increase in silicon density.

TSMC on 3nm : 3x silicon density over 7nm, 51% less power, 32% faster 07 | TweakTown.com

5nm+ will have a 5% frequency increase over the 5nm, or a 10% power reduction -- but the fun really begins at 3nm where TSMC is promising a huge 25-30% power reduction while still packing the same performance of 5nm, or a 10-15% performance increase with the same power consumption, all with a 1.7x increase in silicon density.

TSMC on 3nm : 3x silicon density over 7nm, 51% less power, 32% faster 09 | TweakTown.com
  • TSMC could move beyond silicon for sub-3nm: TSMC said that it is working to define the next node that will follow N3, teasing that it is looking at nanosheets and nanowires as beyond silicon materials. The company is also looking at high mobility channels, 2D transistors, and carbon nanotubes for future tech.
  • Research into 'materials BEYOND silicon' began in 2019: Yeah, this isn't new -- TSMC kick started its research into materials beyond silicon in 2019, where they announced a new R&D facility in Taiwan that would be creating what would be some of the most next level technology on this planet.
TSMC on 3nm : 3x silicon density over 7nm, 51% less power, 32% faster 08 | TweakTown.com

More reading about TSMC:

Buy at Amazon

Halt and Catch Fire

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/24/2020 at 10:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:anandtech.com, tomshardware.com, pcgamesn.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.