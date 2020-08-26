NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

TSMC teases 2023 tech: 12-stack next-gen HBM on next-gen GPUs

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) teases it projects gigantic GPUs, massive 12-stack HBM memory by 2023.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 26 2020 9:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

TSMC has revealed some exciting stuff during its 2020 Technology Symposium, teasing its projections of its new CoWoS-S packaging technology.

TSMC teases 2023 tech: 12-stack next-gen HBM on next-gen GPUs 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

This has allowed designers to come in and make gigantic, super-fast designs with bigger and bigger logic dies and layered stacks of HBM memory. One of the restrictions in pushing things even higher, and even crazier, is the interpose size limitation.

TSMC has said that it expects to have 4x reticle size in 2023 -- something that will enable 12 HBM stacks. Micron will have its HBMnext memory available in late 2022, which should super-power some next-gen GPUs and HPC systems with some truly mind-blowing memory bandwidth.

Micron recently teased its next-gen HBMnext memory, which will succeed HBM2e and is expected to "enter the market toward the end of 2022" according to Micron. HBMnext will be available in 4H/8Gb and 8H/16GB densities with data rates pushing 3.2Gb/s or higher (in comparison, HBM2 is 2.4Gb/s, HBM2e is at 2.0Gb/s.

AnandTech points out that a 12-stack implementation with the "currently fastest HBM2E Samsung Flashbolt 3200MT/s modules would represent at least 4.92TB/s of memory bandwidth, which is multitudes faster than even the most complex designs today".

Now that is incredibly exciting.

TSMC teases 2023 tech: 12-stack next-gen HBM on next-gen GPUs 11 | TweakTown.com
  • TSMC could move beyond silicon for sub-3nm: TSMC said that it is working to define the next node that will follow N3, teasing that it is looking at nanosheets and nanowires as beyond silicon materials. The company is also looking at high mobility channels, 2D transistors, and carbon nanotubes for future tech.
  • Research into 'materials BEYOND silicon' began in 2019: Yeah, this isn't new -- TSMC kick started its research into materials beyond silicon in 2019, where they announced a new R&D facility in Taiwan that would be creating what would be some of the most next level technology on this planet.
TSMC teases 2023 tech: 12-stack next-gen HBM on next-gen GPUs 31 | TweakTown.com

More reading about TSMC:

Buy at Amazon

Moore's Law: The Life of Gordon Moore

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.99
$26.99$26.99$26.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/26/2020 at 4:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:anandtech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.