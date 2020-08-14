TweakTown
Micron unveils HBMnext, the successor to HBM2e for next-next-gen GPUs

Micron unveils next generation HBMnext memory, which we thought would've been HBM3 -- with a huge 3.2Gbps of bandwidth on tap.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Fri, Aug 14 2020 8:26 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Aug 14 2020 8:35 AM CDT
Micron just finished outing NVIDIA's not-yet-announced GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, which we now know packs 12GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps.

But they weren't finished with their surprise announcement of the new GDDR6X standard, where Micron has now just announced the development of its next generation memory standard: HBMnext. The new HBMnext memory is most likely what HBM3 was meant to be, but possibly with a new name.

Our friends at VideoCardz report: "Micron expects to produce JEDEC-compliant HBMnext memory in 4-stack 8Gb and 8-stack 16Gb densities. The manufacturer also revealed that the data rate is expected at 3.2 Gb/s. For comparison, the NVIDIA A100 accelerator based on HBM2e technology has a bandwidth of 2.4 Gbps, while AMD Radeon VII based on HBM2 features 2.0 Gbps data rates".

  • HBM2: 2.4Gbps
  • HBM2e: 2.0Gbps
  • HBMnext: 3.2Gbps

The company expects to see HBMnext on next-generation graphics cards sometime towards the end of 2022.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, media-micron.com, tweaktown.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

