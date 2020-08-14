Micron unveils HBMnext, the successor to HBM2e for next-next-gen GPUs

Micron unveils next generation HBMnext memory, which we thought would've been HBM3 -- with a huge 3.2Gbps of bandwidth on tap.

Micron just finished outing NVIDIA's not-yet-announced GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, which we now know packs 12GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps.

But they weren't finished with their surprise announcement of the new GDDR6X standard, where Micron has now just announced the development of its next generation memory standard: HBMnext. The new HBMnext memory is most likely what HBM3 was meant to be, but possibly with a new name.

Our friends at VideoCardz report: "Micron expects to produce JEDEC-compliant HBMnext memory in 4-stack 8Gb and 8-stack 16Gb densities. The manufacturer also revealed that the data rate is expected at 3.2 Gb/s. For comparison, the NVIDIA A100 accelerator based on HBM2e technology has a bandwidth of 2.4 Gbps, while AMD Radeon VII based on HBM2 features 2.0 Gbps data rates".

HBM2: 2.4Gbps

HBM2e: 2.0Gbps

HBMnext: 3.2Gbps

The company expects to see HBMnext on next-generation graphics cards sometime towards the end of 2022.