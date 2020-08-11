Xbox Series X confirmed for obvious November launch, no date given

Microsoft confirms the Xbox Series X releases this November (of course it does), but we still don't know the exact launch date.

The Xbox Series X will launch this November, Microsoft today confirmed. But we don't have an actual release date yet.

Halo: Infinite was just delayed to 2021. The biggest next-gen system-seller will no longer launch with said system in 2020. This prompted Microsoft to remind everyone about the Xbox Series X's massive backwards compatibility that plays thousands of games across four generations of Xbox. It also pushed them to reveal the Xbox Series X's launch window.

The next-gen Xbox will release sometime in November, Microsoft announced, but this was always obvious. Every new Xbox generation has always launched in November, a time period selected to take advantage of the seasonal holiday sales rush. The Xbox launched on November 15, 2001, the Xbox 360 released on November 22, 2005, and the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013. If history is an indicator, the Xbox Series family of consoles may release in later November as well.

Microsoft still hasn't discussed the elephant in the room: Price. There's also the low-cost Xbox Series S that has been confirmed by recently leaked packaging.

Speaking of leaks, the digital warranty information for the leaked Xbox controller expires on November 5, 2021. This suggests the controller isn't meant to be sold until November 5, 2020, which could indicate the release of the Xbox Series family of next-gen consoles. This would be the earliest Xbox generation launch in history, but it's something to consider.

Without Halo: Infinite or other big-budget new titles, the Series X is an iffy proposition. The idea is the Series X will deliver exclusive performance, not exclusive games, for at least 2 years. Whether or not people buy up into the console depends totally on price. Thankfully Microsoft doesn't care if you buy an Xbox Series X or not.

Microsoft is rumored to reveal more on the Xbox Series X's price at a new show later this month.