ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X release date times per timezone

ASUS ROG and Xbox have officially unveiled the ROG Ally and Ally X, which were sold out worldwide on the Xbox Store within 24 hours.
The release date for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X is October 16, 2025, and their release marks Xbox's first foray into the extremely competitive handheld market. The release is possibly taking place at midnight worldwide on October 16, as Insider Gaming reports. Since the ROG Ally and Ally X are consoles, they need to be picked up physically or shipped to the buyer's door.
Given how console launches have been in the past, and the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, Insider Gaming suspects retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart will be hosting midnight launch events. While this isn't officially confirmed, it does make the most sense for the launch of the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, and if true, the below launch times will be correct globally.
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Expected Launch Times
- Pacific Time (PT) - Midnight October 16
- Central Time (CT) - Midnight October 16
- Eastern Time (ET) - Midnight October 16
- British Summer Time (BST) - Midnight October 16
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) - Midnight October 16
The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are priced at $599, and $999, respectively, in the United States. Despite these prices being quite high, Microsoft has confirmed they have sold out on the Xbox Store, leaving only third-party retailers available. If you want to find a retailer around you, check out the Xbox website here.