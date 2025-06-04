Capcom's new sci-fi game Pragmata has players control two characters at the same time

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Capcom's mysterious new sci-fi game Pragmata gets a new update five years after it was announced.
Today, Capcom confirmed that its new sci-fi franchise Pragmata would launch in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, while also revealing key story beats for the upcoming game.
Pragmata is a sci-fi action game with third-person combat, and gameplay footage looks to be a mix of Dead Space over-the-shoulder third-person views complete with Dark Souls-style boss fights. Capcom also says that Pragmata will have a "unique hacking twist" where players will control both Hugh, the main protagonist, and his android sidekick Diana, at the same time. How exactly this will work remains to be seen, but Capcom says more updates will come soon.
No exact release date was given for Pragmata. For more details, check out the official website.
Set in a vision of the near future, PRAGMATA transports players to the moon. After a chance meeting aboard a seemingly lifeless lunar research station, spacefarer Hugh and android Diana find themselves caught in the crosshairs of a hostile AI in control of the station. Stranded and surrounded by enemies, only together can they hope to survive.
As Hugh finds himself needing to work with Diana to return to Earth, they must each rely on their own strengths and abilities to overcome the many obstacles in their path.
In a twist, players will control both characters - at the same time - in this single-player adventure. At the heart of the action is Hacking, which enriches combat with a sense of strategy and excitement unique to PRAGMATA.