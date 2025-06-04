Capcom's new sci-fi game Pragmata has players control two characters at the same time

Capcom's new mysterious sci-fi action game IP Pragmata finally gets a release window and new details like a singleplayer campaign, coming to PS5 in 2026.

Capcom's upcoming sci-fi action game Pragmata, launching in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, features third-person combat, strategic hacking, and simultaneous control of protagonist Hugh and android Diana. Set on a hostile lunar station, players must survive against a powerful AI in this unique single-player adventure.

Capcom's mysterious new sci-fi game Pragmata gets a new update five years after it was announced.

Today, Capcom confirmed that its new sci-fi franchise Pragmata would launch in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, while also revealing key story beats for the upcoming game.

Pragmata is a sci-fi action game with third-person combat, and gameplay footage looks to be a mix of Dead Space over-the-shoulder third-person views complete with Dark Souls-style boss fights. Capcom also says that Pragmata will have a "unique hacking twist" where players will control both Hugh, the main protagonist, and his android sidekick Diana, at the same time. How exactly this will work remains to be seen, but Capcom says more updates will come soon.

No exact release date was given for Pragmata. For more details, check out the official website.