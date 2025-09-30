New Terminator game officially delayed, developers blame Trump's tariffs

The developers of the new Terminator game have announced that it's now delayed due to President Trump's trade tariffs, which are delaying vital components.

The developers behind Terminator 2D: No Fate have blamed President Trump's trade tariffs for the title now being delayed.

Terminator 2D: No Fate was scheduled to release on October 31, but now its launch is being pushed back to November 26, with the developers of the title, Reef Entertainment, writing in a statement that due to the ongoing global trade tariff changes shipments of the components for the Day One and Collector's Edition have been delayed. Reef Entertainment has delayed the launch of Terminator 2D: No Fate as it intends on releasing all editions of the game at the same time.

President Trump's trade tariffs have had a widespread effect on the gaming industry, with Xbox recently announcing another price hike of its consoles, marking the second price increase in the same year, while Sony followed suit as well with a price hike of its consoles.

As for Terminator 2D: No Fate, Reef Entertainment announced earlier this year it will be releasing the standard edition of the title for $6, and a Collector's Edition for $120. The Collector's Edition includes a reversible box art sleeve, a cloth poster, a 25mm collectible metal arcade coin that features the logo of the game, a full-color manual, and a collector's box.

Terminator 2D: No Fate is releasing on November 26 for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/Series X, and PC.

Statement