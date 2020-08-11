TweakTown
Halo: Infinite delayed to 2021, will miss Xbox Series X launch

Halo: Infinite will no longer release in 2020, has been delayed to 2021 and will significantly impact Xbox Series X console sales.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Tue, Aug 11 2020 2:16 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Aug 11 2020 2:20 PM CDT
Halo: Infinite has been delayed indefinitely to 2021, 343 Industries today announced.

Halo: Infinite will no release alongside the Xbox Series X this holiday as planned. The delay comes after heated controversy on the game's shadows and graphics, which showed visuals befit of the current-gen era. 343 Industries says they are delaying the game to ensure a high-quality experience while also avoiding intense work-from-home crunch.

"We have decided to delay Halo: Infinite to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision,"343i studio boss Chris Lee said.

"The division to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 related impacts effecting us all year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343i who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. It is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday."

No new release date was given for Halo: Infinite, and Microsoft says the Xbox Series X (and presumably the lower-cost Xbox Series S) are both on track for holiday 2020 release.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCE:halowaypoint.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

