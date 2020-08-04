TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Bloomberg: Sony to have massive PlayStation 5 announcement in August

Sony is hosting its State of Play event shortly, but Bloomberg says Sony will have an announcement for PlayStation 5 soon.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Tue, Aug 4 2020 4:10 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We heard rumbles of Sony reportedly gearing up to finally unveil the pricing and unload pre-orders of its next-gen PlayStation 5 console on August 6, but now it appears Bloomberg is giving it some weight.

Bloomberg: Sony to have massive PlayStation 5 announcement in August 05 | TweakTown.com

A new report from Takashi Mochizuki at Bloomberg teases something quite big, with an "official at the PlayStation unit" of Sony "who asked not to be identified because the plan is not yet public" told him that Sony's next announcement for the PlayStation 5 is "tentatively scheduled for this month".

He added: "I think the core of Sony PlayStation early-adopters will snap up the first several million units quickly. With backward compatibility, their existing game library will work with the new console, so the new machine would be usable right away".

Macquarie Capital analyst Damian Thong expects Sony to price the PlayStation 5 at $500 with the 4K UHD Blu-ray player, while the discless digital PS5 will cost $400. He adds: "I think the core of Sony PlayStation early-adopters will snap up the first several million units quickly. With backward compatibility, their existing game library will work with the new console, so the new machine would be usable right away".

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q 43' Large Gaming Monitor with 4K 120Hz (XG438Q)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.00
$1099.99$1075.00$1079.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2020 at 4:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.