Bloomberg: Sony to have massive PlayStation 5 announcement in August

Sony is hosting its State of Play event shortly, but Bloomberg says Sony will have an announcement for PlayStation 5 soon.

We heard rumbles of Sony reportedly gearing up to finally unveil the pricing and unload pre-orders of its next-gen PlayStation 5 console on August 6, but now it appears Bloomberg is giving it some weight.

A new report from Takashi Mochizuki at Bloomberg teases something quite big, with an "official at the PlayStation unit" of Sony "who asked not to be identified because the plan is not yet public" told him that Sony's next announcement for the PlayStation 5 is "tentatively scheduled for this month".

Macquarie Capital analyst Damian Thong expects Sony to price the PlayStation 5 at $500 with the 4K UHD Blu-ray player, while the discless digital PS5 will cost $400. He adds: "I think the core of Sony PlayStation early-adopters will snap up the first several million units quickly. With backward compatibility, their existing game library will work with the new console, so the new machine would be usable right away".