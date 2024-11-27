All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

PS5 handheld prototyped by Sony, capable of playing console games natively

Spurred from sales of its $199 PS Portal gaming handheld, Sony is reportedly working on a dedicated handheld device that will play PlayStation 5 games.

PS5 handheld prototyped by Sony, capable of playing console games natively
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sony is developing a new handheld device to play PlayStation 5 games, aiming to deliver console-quality gaming on-the-go.

Sony is developing a handheld gaming device that will play PlayStation 5 games, sources have told Bloomberg.

PS5 handheld prototyped by Sony, capable of playing console games natively 5333
3

In a bid to expand its foothold on the hardware market, Sony is now experimenting with a new handheld that is capable of playing PS5 games while out and about. Sony is aiming at delivering console quality gaming while on-the-go, potentially similar to the range of handheld PCs from Valve and other major hardware-makers like Lenovo, ASUS, and MSI.

The device, sources tell Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki, would be a major iteration of the existing PlayStation Portal handheld with a significant power leap. The $199 PS Portal has become a hit for Sony, who has said their line of accessories is "highly profitable" for the games division.

PS5 handheld prototyped by Sony, capable of playing console games natively 22024
3

Sony is no stranger to the handheld market. The PlayStation Portable (2005) sold a strong 76.4 million units in its lifetime. The PSP's successor, the PlayStation Vita (2011), was less popular with 16 million units sold.

The new PlayStation handheld isn't due out for years from now, but when it releases, it will contest Nintendo's relatively unchecked dominance of the handheld market, at least when it comes to closed-garden console gaming.

Microsoft is also reportedly developing one such gaming handheld capable of playing Xbox games natively on-the-go, potentially as well as via cloud gaming thanks to built-in modems.

This new ecosystem could allow for a higher level of competition across hardware devices that enjoy better profit margins. Microsoft's new Xbox handheld could be the first ever Xbox console to be sold at a profit, even if it is a hybridized handheld-console.

Photo of the Sony PSP 2000 Handheld Gaming Console
Best Deals: Sony PSP 2000 Handheld Gaming Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/27/2024 at 10:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles