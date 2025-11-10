New State of Play streams tomorrow with 40 minutes of games from Japan and Asia

Sony has announced a new State of Play event for tomorrow that focuses on indie and AAA games from Asian and Japanese studios, complete with subtitles.

TL;DR: Sony will host a special State of Play stream on November 11, spotlighting upcoming games from Asian developers, including major Japanese studios. The 40-minute event may reveal new titles, updates, and hardware like the DualSense V2 controller, targeting key holiday season announcements for PlayStation fans.

Sony is holding a surprise State of Play stream for tomorrow that highlights upcoming games from Asia, including those from PlayStation's home country of Japan.

PlayStation will be hosting a special State of Play showcase tomorrow, November 11, that will focus exclusively on games from Asian game devs and publishers. While Sony hasn't confirmed which companies or games will be at the show, likely partners include Bandai Namco, Capcom, Konami, Square Enix, and even groups across NetEase and Tencent. The stream is 40 minutes long and we could get new glimpses at major upcoming games like Where Winds Meet, Resident Evil 9 Requiem, and maybe even Ghost of Yotei's upcoming Legends multiplayer mode.

"This Tuesday, we're bringing you a special episode of State of Play running for more than 40 minutes, focusing on games created in Japan and across Asia, alongside a few other exciting updates. From beloved series to distinctive indie creations, the show, hosted by voice actor Yuki Kaji, will be packed with great games, interviews, and new looks at anticipated titles."

It's also possible that Sony could reveal some new peripheral or enhanced device at the event, perhaps even the new-and-improved DualSense V2 controller with its rumored boosted battery life. Relaying these announcements ahead of the holiday season is very important for Sony, who makes most of its revenues during the October - December periods.

The new State of Play airs on YouTube and Twitch on November 11 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST | November 12 at 7am JST.