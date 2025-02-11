PlayStation's State of Play is set for Feb 12, major reveals expected

In a last-minute blog post, Sony revealed the official timing for PlayStation's latest State of Play - set to take place on Wednesday at 5pm ET.

Sony's State of Play Livestream is set for February 12th at 5PM ET, featuring a 40-minute show.

After months of rumors, Sony's State of Play Livestream is officially happening. In a surprise blog post, Sony announced that the event will be taking place on Wednesday, February 12th, at 5PM ET, available to stream via YouTube and Twitch. The show will have a 40-minute run-time.

Credit: Sucker Punch Studios

The last State of Play took place September 24th, 2024. We were shown the announcement trailer for Ghost of Yotei, in addition to the release dates for Monster Hunter Wilds, Lego Horizon Adventures, and a new trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Four months have passed since the last State of Play, and there's still very little info regarding what to expect at this event. Three weeks ago, reputable leaker NateTheHate correctly hinted at the early February schedule for the event. A day ago, an anonymous Reddit poster also suggested that Hell is Us, an exploration-focused sci-fi action-adventure title, would be part of the 2025 State of Play lineup. However, no sources were provided to support this claim.

Credit: Rogue Factor

Gamers will undoubtedly hope to hear the latest from Insomniac Games, who were subject to a devastating data breach in December of 2023. The leak, which spilled the beans on projects including Marvel's Wolverine, Marvel's Venom, and canceled Spider-man title The Great Web - significantly disrupted the studio's development roadmap. Despite leaked builds for Marvel's Wolverine circulating online, gamers would be pleased to hear more about the next line of Marvel titles.

Credit: Insomniac Games

Many tuning in will also want to see Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2. Multiple trailers have been released since the game was announced in December 2022, and many users will undoubtedly be eager to see an official gameplay demo and a release date for the mind-bending Kojima title.

Other possible announcements and updates include:

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Monster Hunter Wilds

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Potential Bloodborne-related news

Possible announcement of God of War Greek Saga collection

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

FairGame$

Be sure to tune in when Wednesday rolls around to find out more.