Ratchet and Clank on PlayStation 5 looks BETTER than the movie

Ratchet and Clank on the PlayStation 5 looks absolutely hands-down amazing. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was a gigantic star in the huge PlayStation 5 reveal a few days ago, with native 4K graphics and real-time ray tracing technology showing off the PS5 in all its next-gen glory.

The graphics in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart look better than the CG movie, with the game running in real-time on the PlayStation 5 versus VFX machines in a cluster. Sony's use of a super-fast SSD inside of the PlayStation 5 is going to be heralded as one of the best things to happen to consoles, and that's something Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games played a big part in.

The developer is able to deliver delicious 4K visuals with hardware-accelerated ray tracing all in real-time without loading screens whatsoever, and it's all thanks to the ultra-fast SSD inside of the PlayStation 5. But seriously, those graphics are where the story is -- they're sublime.

For comparisons sake, here is the trailer to the Ratchet and Clank animated movie.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Check out this comparison between the early graphics of Rachet and Clank on the PS4, versus the new PS5: