Ratchet and Clank on PlayStation 5 looks BETTER than the movie

Ratchet and Clank on the PlayStation 5 runs at native 4K with beautiful ray tracing technology.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 16, 2020

Ratchet and Clank on the PlayStation 5 looks absolutely hands-down amazing. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was a gigantic star in the huge PlayStation 5 reveal a few days ago, with native 4K graphics and real-time ray tracing technology showing off the PS5 in all its next-gen glory.

The graphics in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart look better than the CG movie, with the game running in real-time on the PlayStation 5 versus VFX machines in a cluster. Sony's use of a super-fast SSD inside of the PlayStation 5 is going to be heralded as one of the best things to happen to consoles, and that's something Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games played a big part in.

The developer is able to deliver delicious 4K visuals with hardware-accelerated ray tracing all in real-time without loading screens whatsoever, and it's all thanks to the ultra-fast SSD inside of the PlayStation 5. But seriously, those graphics are where the story is -- they're sublime.

For comparisons sake, here is the trailer to the Ratchet and Clank animated movie.

Check out this comparison between the early graphics of Rachet and Clank on the PS4, versus the new PS5:

