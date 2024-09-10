PS5 Pro pre-orders open first on Sony's first-party PS Direct storefront

Sony's proprietary PlayStation Direct storefront will get first dibs on PS5 Pro pre-orders.
The new PlayStation 5 Pro has been announced with a steep $699 price point in the United States. The price tag reflects Sony's new efforts to boost per-console sales profit as the company tries to improve operating profit margins for its games segment, while also bridging the 9th and 10th console generations with new AI-enhanced hardware.
Reception on the price point has been mixed at best, and it's currently hard to gauge demand for the higher-priced and higher-powered system. Sony has revealed that pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Pro will begin on September 26, but there's some stipulations.
PS5 Pro pre-orders will open first on Sony's first-party digital PlayStation Direct store on September 26 in regions that support the storefront.
This includes countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Spain, and Portugal.
In all other areas of the world, PS5 Pro will be available for pre-order across select retailers on the same day.
Pre-orders will then open up 2 weeks later across retailers like Amazon and Walmart in PS Direct-supported countries.
The PlayStation 5 Pro will be available starting November 7, 2024 for $699 in the United States. Check below for more information:
- Upgraded GPU: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.
- Advanced Ray Tracing: We've added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.
- AI-Driven Upscaling: We're also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.