Battlefield 6 release date times confirmed: start times per timezone

Battlefield 6 is only a few weeks away, and the official launch times have been confirmed, revealing when gamers can sink their teeth back into the highly anticipated first-person shooter.
Battlefield 6 is arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 10. The upcoming title will be dropping an entire month before the competing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which received quite a lot of criticism following its unveiling at Gamescom 2025, with the gameplay reveal trailer being hit with a staggering number of dislikes and vitriolic comments.
As for Battlefield 6, massive hype was built up during the open beta weekends that ran from August 9 to 10th, and from August 14 to 17th. While there was community feedback for the title, and many of those requests have been implemented, the general consensus was pretty good for Battlefield 6. Notably, there won't be a staggered release time for Battlefield 6, which means everyone will be able to jump into the action at the same time. While that is awesome to hear, it also raises concerns for server stability.
However, since EA has tested the waters with two open beta weekends that were extremely successful, the publisher and developers should have a good idea of what to expect when the game releases. So, hopefully, they are prepared for the incoming immediate server load.
Time Zone: Battlefield 6 Start Time
- Pacific Time (PT): 8 AM - Oct. 10
- Central Time (CT): 10 AM - Oct. 10
- Eastern Time (ET): 11 AM - Oct. 10
- British Summer Time (BST): 4 PM - Oct. 10
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 1 AM - Oct. 11