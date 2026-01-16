Black Ops 7 not in PS Store top 5 downloads, breaking 10-year streak for Call of Duty franchise

For the first time in the last 10 years, Activision's Call of Duty franchise has not appeared in the PlayStation Store's top 5 most downloaded games.

Call of Duty has not appeared in the PlayStation Store's top 5 downloads of the year, breaking a long-running franchise streak going back at least 10 years.

More evidence of Black Ops 7 potentially missing the mark has surfaced, this time indirectly from Microsoft's symbiotic rival. Sony recently published the top 20 most-downloaded games on PlayStation platforms, revealing what could be disappointing results for Activision. For the first time in 10 years, Call of Duty has been knocked out of the PlayStation Store's top 5 most-downloaded games.

The list shows that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 was #7 on the top PS Store downloads list both in North America and Europe. Based on the lists that Sony publishes every year on the PS Blog, the Call of Duty franchise has shown up in the top 5 downloads every year since 2015, with the exception of last year. In 2025, Battlefield 6 was #2 on the US download charts, handily beating Black Ops 7, whereas Europe gravitated towards Forza Horizon 5 and EA Sports FC25.

While there's no hard sales data for Black Ops 7, especially since Microsoft typically withholds nearly all Xbox metrics, Activision may have indicated that the newest Call of Duty hasn't lived up to expectations.

The publisher recently announced that it would no longer do back-to-back releases in sequeled franchises, meaning there won't be any more Black Ops 6 into Black Ops 7 releases.

It's unclear exactly how well Black Ops 7 has done, but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had proudly boasted multiple high-level metrics for the previous release, with Nadella noting that Black Ops 6 was the "biggest Call of Duty release ever." Based on this, it's likely that the CEO would likewise do the same for Black Ops 7, assuming the game had done well enough to warrant a mention in quarterly earnings reports.