Oops, Doritos accidentally reveals Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War looks to be Call of Duty 2020, with Doritos accidentally revealing it in promotional images.

| Jul 27, 2020 at 9:11pm CDT

We are expecting Activision to have a gigantic announcement for its new Call of Duty 2020 game, which we've reported on before that would eventually turn into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

A fresh post on Twitter teasing that Dorito's is releasing out some promotional chips with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which hasn't been announced yet. There's no details on COD: Black Ops Cold War (COD:BOCW, I guess?) other than Dorito's seemingly confirming the unannounced game.

TheGamingRevolution tweeted: "These are the two Doritos Double XP promotional images that I was DM'd earlier from an anonymous source for Call of Duty 2020 Black Ops Cold War. I was too worried about copyright issues to post them earlier but since CharlieIntel shared them I (assume?) they're safe".

Oops, Doritos accidentally reveals Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 05 | TweakTown.com

You can read more on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War here.

