TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Outriders dev People Can Fly is already working on a new AAA IP

Talented shooter developer People Can Fly confirms it's making a new AAA IP for next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Fri, Jul 31 2020 6:52 PM CDT

Outriders isn't even out yet, and People Can Fly is already working on a new AAA IP for next-gen consoles at its newly expanded studio.

Outriders dev People Can Fly is already working on a new AAA IP 54 | TweakTown.com

People Can Fly, the devs behind Square Enix's new interesting-looking multiplayer shoot-and-loot game Outriders, is making a brand new AAA IP for the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X generation of consoles. The new project will be led by People Can Fly's fresh New York-based studio, which will work with its other UK and main Polish branches.

The studio also says that its different branches will work on different games. While People Can Fly Rezszow and UK will assist in the game, the main studio in Poland will be mostly focused on Outriders.

"We are excited to announce the development of a new original AAA title planned for release on next-generation consoles, streaming platforms, and PCs," the devs wrote in an announcement. "The new project will be led by People Can Fly's New York studio which plans to hire dozens of new staff over the next year."

"There is electricity in the air at People Can Fly," said Sebastian Wojciechowski, CEO at People Can Fly.

"Last year we announced the opening of our New York studio and revealed Outriders for the first time. Today we have surpassed 250 staff and are excited to announce the next chapter in the development of our company. Our intention from the beginning has been to expand People Can Fly into a multi-project studio and continue to build a global presence for our brand. With the launch of the next-generation consoles later this year, we are incredibly excited about the future of People Can Fly and the games industry as a whole."

No details on a publisher have been announced yet, but People Can Fly did team up with Square Enix for Outriders.

Buy at Amazon

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.85
$23.85$14.21$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2020 at 6:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:peoplecanfly.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.