TweakTown
News
Gaming

NetEase cuts off funding to Nagoshi Studio, new Yakuza-inspired game Gang of Dragon in jeopardy along with group's future

Chinese live service giant NetEase has reportedly stopped funding Nagoshi Studio, putting new game Gang of Dragon and the dev group's future at risk.

NetEase cuts off funding to Nagoshi Studio, new Yakuza-inspired game Gang of Dragon in jeopardy along with group's future
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NetEase is ending funding for Nagoshi Studio, jeopardizing the release of Gang of Dragon and the studio's future. The game requires $44 million more to complete, and Nagoshi Studio must seek external funding or buy back IP rights to continue. NetEase has previously closed several AAA studios without game releases.

NetEase is distancing itself even further from investments, and has decided to pull the plug on funding for yet another studio that it helped create.

NetEase cuts off funding to Nagoshi Studio, new Yakuza-inspired game Gang of Dragon in jeopardy along with group's future 2
2

Japanese game dev group Nagoshi Studio will soon lose its funding from NetEase, putting its new game Gang of Dragon--and the future of the group itself--in jeopardy. Sources tell Bloomberg that NetEase's money tap will stop flowing to Nagoshi Studio starting in May. It's said that the studio is now facing impending closure.

NetEase's decision to stop financing Nagoshi Studio came after it was found that the team's debut game, Gang of Dragon, would require around $44 million in additional funding to complete. NetEase has given Nagoshi Studio permission to continue on its own without funding, however, the creatives would have to essentially buy back Gang of Dragon's IP and/or publishing rights (a similar situation kept Remedy from making an Alan Wake sequel until many years later, when they bought back the rights from Microsoft).

Nagoshi Studio is currently seeking additional funding from external partners in a bid to release Gang of Dragon and continue operations.

In 2022, NetEase established Nagoshi Studio as a wholly-owned subsidiary, with the goal of famed Yakuza series creator Toshinori Nagoshi establishing a new franchised IP for the entertainment company. NetEase has earned its place in the industry through billion-dollar live games, and the investments in new teams like Nagoshi Studio were meant to help get NetEase get a foothold on the more traditional AAA market.

Since its AAA studio spree years ago, NetEase has shut down a number of key groups that it started, many of which went without releasing their first game. Jar of Sparks, which was created by gaming veteran Jerry Hook, was shut down in 2025, as was T-Minus Zero Entertainment, a studio started by former BioWare producer Rich Vogel.

Best Deals: Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition - PlayStation 5
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$43.99 USD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/7/2026 at 12:04 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles