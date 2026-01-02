Elder Scrolls Online studio founder confirms that he left because Microsoft cancelled his MMO

Former ZeniMax Online Studios head Matt Firor breaks his silence following his departure from the company, outlining the reason why he left the division that he helped create.
Back in July 2025, Microsoft made devastating cuts to its workforce, culminating in multiple Xbox projects being cancelled. One of these was Project Blackbird, a new MMORPG set in a fresh IP that had been in development at ZeniMax Online since 2018.
Shortly after Blackbird's cancellation, ZeniMax Online Studios founder Matt Firor resigned. Now as the new year turns, Firor shares his thoughts on Blackbird's cancellation, saying it was indeed why he departed. Blackbird was a dream project for Firor, and we had been reporting on the mysterious project for many years.
Firor shared his thoughts in a recent thread on Bluesky, where he also detailed his next moves--nothing's been confirmed or announced so far, and Firor isn't ready to start up a new game studio any time soon.
"Answering the second most common question--about what led to my leaving ZeniMax Online Studios--the most obvious explanation is the correct one.
"Project Blackbird was the game I had waited my entire career to create, and having it cancelled led to my resignation.
"My heart and thoughts are always with the impacted team members, many of whom I had worked 20+ years with, and all of whom were the most dedicated, amazingly talented group of developers in the industry.
"I cannot express deeply enough my respect and thanks for both the Elder Scrolls Online development team and the players that together comprise the most welcoming, best community in online gaming. I have successfully moved from the first group to the second, and now enjoy the game as an anonymous community member, and it's refreshing and fun.
"So what's next for me?
"Honestly, I still haven't figured that out. I'm not totally sitting on the sidelines. I have been advising some projects and startups in an unofficial capacity, and I've made some investments in small teams that I know will play a big part in changing the industry in the future.
"But I have not seriously contemplated spinning up a new development studio."