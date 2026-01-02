Elder Scrolls Online studio founder confirms that he left because Microsoft cancelled his MMO

ZeniMax Online Studios founder Matt Firor says that he left the group after nearly 20 years as a direct result of Microsoft cancelling his new MMORPG.

TL;DR: Former ZeniMax Online Studios head Matt Firor resigned after Microsoft cancelled Project Blackbird, a long-awaited MMORPG he helped develop. Firor expressed deep respect for his former team and Elder Scrolls Online community, and while advising startups, he has no immediate plans to start a new game studio.

Former ZeniMax Online Studios head Matt Firor breaks his silence following his departure from the company, outlining the reason why he left the division that he helped create.

Back in July 2025, Microsoft made devastating cuts to its workforce, culminating in multiple Xbox projects being cancelled. One of these was Project Blackbird, a new MMORPG set in a fresh IP that had been in development at ZeniMax Online since 2018.

Shortly after Blackbird's cancellation, ZeniMax Online Studios founder Matt Firor resigned. Now as the new year turns, Firor shares his thoughts on Blackbird's cancellation, saying it was indeed why he departed. Blackbird was a dream project for Firor, and we had been reporting on the mysterious project for many years.

Firor shared his thoughts in a recent thread on Bluesky, where he also detailed his next moves--nothing's been confirmed or announced so far, and Firor isn't ready to start up a new game studio any time soon.