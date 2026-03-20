CD Projekt has 'established the foundations' of new IP codenamed Hadar

Hadar, the new IP from CD Projekt RED, is currently in concept and foundational stages with 30 devs while most of the team focuses on The Witcher 4.

TL;DR: CD Projekt is developing a new IP called Project Hadar, currently in early design with 26 developers using Unreal Engine 5 to prototype gameplay. Following Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2, Hadar aims to support the company's long-term franchise strategy with transmedia and merchandise.

The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 aren't the only games in development at CD Projekt--the team is also making a brand new IP, but it's still in early phases of design and planning.

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CD Projekt is already planning for 10 years into the future with its new IP, Project Hadar. The studio is currently laying out the foundations of what Hadar will actually be, while also being mindful of how the IP will align with the company's 'franchise flywheel' of transmedia, content, and merch.

In a recent FY25 earnings call, co-CEO Michal Nowakowski tells investors that CD Projekt has "established the foundations of this entirely new IP," with the team having also "clearly defined distinguishing parts of the world." There are currently 26 devs that are drawing out the blueprints for Hadar.

Nowakowski also says that Unreal Engine 5 is helping the devs test out ideas in real time, creating a valuable feedback loop to help guide concept designs.

Hadar isn't expected to release for some time. Witcher 4 will be the next game that comes out, potentially some time in 2027, and Cyberpunk 2 will come next. After that, CD Projekt is expected to release Hadar, while also continuing its 'franchise flywheel' to produce more content in between major releases.

Here's what the CD Projekt co-CEO said in the call: