Lionsgate exec teases new AAA games based on owned IP, mentions Saw and John Wick

New video game projects set in the Saw and/or John Wick franchises could be in development at Lionsgate, and it's possible that the games are of the higher AAA caliber and not smaller-scale indie titles.
Lionsgate may have licensed out big franchises like John Wick, Saw, and others for new video games. During a recent Q2'26 earnings call, Lionsgate movie division boss Adam Fogelson mentions that there is 'increased interest and opportunity' to make new AAA games based on hit Lionsgate IP.
Fogelson directly mentions John Wick and Saw, possibly indicating that both of these will receive some sort of game adaptation in the future. John Wick has appeared in games like Fortnite, and technically already has two games with the tactical strategy game John Wick Hex as well as a VR game, but no dedicated AAA shooter exists for this franchise. As for Saw, rumor has it that there was a horror game called Project Gideon that had been in development at some point, and Gideon was said to be a singleplayer survival experience with a brand new story.
It's unclear what Fogelson was referring to, and whether or not either of these properties will have individual games or not. It's also possible that Lionsgate has licensed out other franchises like The Hunger Games for crossovers, promos, or even a fully-fledged battle royale.
Here's the Q&A exchange from the earnings call, complete with both the question and answer:
Thomas Yeh, Morgan Stanley, Research Division
"Okay. Helpful. And then, John, you mentioned ramping stage play adaptations and IP monetization kind of starting to kick in. Can you just help us think about the ancillary revenue opportunity and the economics that you'd be participating there? Is this like a high-margin licensing revenue sort of deal for like a Lava and musical?"
Adam Fogelson, Chairman of Motion Picture Group
"Yes. I mean it's not one size fits all. We're looking at each individual opportunity. There are a lot of no-risk licensing opportunities in here, but there are certain cases where we will take an investment position. It really depends on our comfort level with our being meaningfully additive to the creative process.
"But each of the projects Jon mentioned as it relates to stage and some of the stuff we've talked about in our previous conversations, continuing to see really great attendance of the John Wick Live experience in Las Vegas, and there definitely is interest in expanding that to other destinations.
"Our AAA game opportunities, and other gaming opportunities around John Wick and Saw and some others that we'll be announcing soon...we're seeing increased interest and increased opportunity, and we remain on schedule.
"So I think in totality, you are going to see a meaningfully additive financial opportunity coming in the coming years."