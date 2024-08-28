Witcher 4 dev team won't grow any larger, CD Projekt confirms

The development team with the new Witcher 4 game aka Polaris is not expected to grow any larger than it currently is, CD Projekt RED has confirmed.

CD Projekt Group management confirms that the dev team for Polaris, aka the new Witcher game, is pretty much as big as it will get.

The Witcher 4 is about to go into full production with 410 developers attached to the project. The game, codenamed Polaris, will be the first chapter in a new Witcher trilogy built in Unreal Engine 5, but CDPR is not expected to expand its dev team past its current size.

"So in general terms, the biggest part of the team is working on Polaris right now and in this respect we feel the team is kind of complete. Probably it will grow a bit, but we believe we have the force, we have all or absolutely most of the people that are required for the project in this part of our activity," CD Projekt joint CEO Michal Nowakowski said in a recent Q&A with investors.

"We do not expect a significant increase."

Elsewhere in the Q&A, CD Projekt Group executives underlined this point, saying that Polaris' current dev numbers are expected to stay steadfast throughout the game's production: