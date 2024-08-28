Witcher 4 dev team won't grow any larger, CD Projekt confirms

CD Projekt Group management confirms that the dev team for Polaris, aka the new Witcher game, is pretty much as big as it will get.
The Witcher 4 is about to go into full production with 410 developers attached to the project. The game, codenamed Polaris, will be the first chapter in a new Witcher trilogy built in Unreal Engine 5, but CDPR is not expected to expand its dev team past its current size.
"So in general terms, the biggest part of the team is working on Polaris right now and in this respect we feel the team is kind of complete. Probably it will grow a bit, but we believe we have the force, we have all or absolutely most of the people that are required for the project in this part of our activity," CD Projekt joint CEO Michal Nowakowski said in a recent Q&A with investors.
"We do not expect a significant increase."
Elsewhere in the Q&A, CD Projekt Group executives underlined this point, saying that Polaris' current dev numbers are expected to stay steadfast throughout the game's production:
Q: How is the team building going for the Orion project? When can the team growth for this project be expected to accelerate? What might be the target size of the team working on the Polaris project?
A: With Orion, as I already mentioned, we plan to kind of double the team over the next year. Right now the team works from 3 locations, Poland, Vancouver, and Boston, and it's a mix of people cooperating together and we definitely plan to grow it.
On the target size of the Polaris team, it's slightly above 400 right now, and I believe that we should continue the development of the game with 400-something. The team may somehow increase, but still I believe we will stay with 400-something people on this project.