Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G leaks show camera, display upgrades

This is our best look at Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G smartphone, with its larger front display and camera system upgraded.

We had our first look at Samsung's purported Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G smartphone last week, which has reportedly been re-branded from the Galaxy Fold 2 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which will be unveiled at Samsung's upcoming Unpacked 2020 event on August 5.

Now we have our first real look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G smartphone thanks to MySmartPrice, which shared the first official press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in both its colors: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

Samsung looks to have beefed up the Cover Display, which is the smaller display on the front of the phone before you unfold it. As a personal owned of the first-gen Galaxy Fold, this is going to be a much welcomed upgrade over its predecessor.

We have another nice upgrade in the fact that Samsung has used a hole-punch selfie camera over the notch on the original Galaxy Fold.

Samsung is expected to upgrade the display in a big way, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G reportedly packing a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED display, while using a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED Cover Display.

Inside, we'll have two different SoCs depending on the market: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ or Samsung's own Exynos 1000, which you can read more about here. On top of that, we'll probably end up with 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, while the camera upgrade is also huge.

Samsung will be upgrading the cameras inside of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G smartphone, where we're looking at a triple-camera rig on the back. The triple-camera rig will consist of:

12-megapixel wide-angle lens

12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens

64-megapixel telephoto lens

We'll know everything about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event on August 5 at 10AM ET.